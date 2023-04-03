How Hajia Bintu answered Delay’s question about her ‘ballooned’ buttocks

Hajia Bintu

Hajia Bintu admitted to pushing a narrative about her buttocks having flooded social media platforms with pictures that had her flaunting her behind.

She, however, denied undergoing a procedure to enlarge her butts as she stated emphatically that such features come with growth.



“As you grow, the body also does,” the socialite said on The Delay Show while refuting claims she used to be skinny. “If you take a look at my old pictures, I wasn’t skinny.”



“You had some curves but they weren’t humongous as they are now. Now you have a huge butt,” Deloris Frimpong Manso, host of the show posited.



Reiterating that her body is natural, Hajia Bintu laughed. She mentioned that her poses could be a reason her butts look big in pictures, saying “maybe when I was young, I didn’t know angles but now, I know”.

Born Naomi Asiamah, the socialite shot to fame after her pictures went viral on social media. The name ‘Bintu’, according to her, was given to her by a male friend in 2018.



“I used to be a waitress at Peduase. So, when he walked in, he saw me and said ‘you’re so beautiful. I would have called you Bintu if you were my wife’. I liked the name so I added ‘Hajia’ to it because I can’t call myself Bintu,” she said, stating that ‘Bintu’ means mother.







BB