How I convinced Black Sherif, Tory Lanez to feature on my song ‘Gidi Gidi’ – Smallgod

Sat, 26 Nov 2022 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Nana Kwame Appiasei known professionally as Smallgod, a Ghanaian music entrepreneur, has disclosed how he got Black Sherif and Tory Lanez to feature on the song ‘Gidi Gidi’.

Speaking in a one-on-one interview with Amansan Krakye, Smallgod revealed that after Blacko did his verse on the song, he kept it for almost a year and a half.

Narrating further why he kept the song for so long, the streetwear connoisseur stated that he wanted someone who could gel with Blacko so he was searching until he settled on Canadian rapper, Tory Lanez.

“With Gidigidi, Black Sherif said yes let’s do it he jumped on it and it was done so I kept it for about a year and a half trying to find someone to fit with him and gel on the song,” he said monitored by MyNewsGh.com

Smallgod added on Kastle FM in Cape Coast “So I kept on looking at a lot of people but some of them didn’t fit with Blacko so I kept on searching until I found Tory Lanez who sound perfect with Blacko.

“Black Sherif also heard it and he was happy so both of them are happy and I’m happy and the world would be happy so that’s where we got Gidi Gidi,” he ended on the Kastle Entertainment Show.

