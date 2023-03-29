How I miraculously survived ‘miscarriage’- Bishop Oyedepo's wife

Bishop Oyedepo and his wife, Faith

Faith, the wife of Bishop David Oyedepo, has recounted how her pregnancy was sustained by her husband’s “bold faith”.

In a series of posts on her Twitter page, the wife of the founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide recalled how she saw blood flowing from her nearly four decades ago when she was pregnant with their first son.



Faith said she told her husband that she “had a miscarriage”.



She said the cleric boldly told her that “you can’t have a miscarriage” before asking to be served his meal.



Faith said her husband’s statement “activated the spirit of faith and the pregnancy was sustained.”



She also urged Christians to ensure their faith in God is very strong to enjoy miracles on daily basis.

“I remember when I was pregnant with our first son, one day I saw blood flowing from me,” she wrote.



“When my husband returned home, I told him that I had a miscarriage. Boldly, and without any hesitation, he said, “You can’t have a miscarriage!”, and then asked to be served his meal.”



Her comments have since stirred reactions from social media users including popular Nigerian media personality Toolz, who have questioned why she ignored the bleeding during pregnancy all in the name of 'faith'.



"Pls don't do this. If you are bleeding from a possible miscarriage, go to the hospital. Last thing you should be doing is making food for anyone. I'm so annoyed! Nigeria has one of the worst maternal mortality rates in the world and someone is here saying ignore bleeding during pregnancy and enter the kitchen," she wrote.



