1
Menu
Entertainment

How I miraculously survived ‘miscarriage’- Bishop Oyedepo's wife

Bishop Oyedepo And Wife3.png Bishop Oyedepo and his wife, Faith

Wed, 29 Mar 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Faith, the wife of Bishop David Oyedepo, has recounted how her pregnancy was sustained by her husband’s “bold faith”.

In a series of posts on her Twitter page, the wife of the founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide recalled how she saw blood flowing from her nearly four decades ago when she was pregnant with their first son.

Faith said she told her husband that she “had a miscarriage”.

She said the cleric boldly told her that “you can’t have a miscarriage” before asking to be served his meal.

Faith said her husband’s statement “activated the spirit of faith and the pregnancy was sustained.”

She also urged Christians to ensure their faith in God is very strong to enjoy miracles on daily basis.

“I remember when I was pregnant with our first son, one day I saw blood flowing from me,” she wrote.

“When my husband returned home, I told him that I had a miscarriage. Boldly, and without any hesitation, he said, “You can’t have a miscarriage!”, and then asked to be served his meal.”

Her comments have since stirred reactions from social media users including popular Nigerian media personality Toolz, who have questioned why she ignored the bleeding during pregnancy all in the name of 'faith'.

"Pls don't do this. If you are bleeding from a possible miscarriage, go to the hospital. Last thing you should be doing is making food for anyone. I'm so annoyed! Nigeria has one of the worst maternal mortality rates in the world and someone is here saying ignore bleeding during pregnancy and enter the kitchen," she wrote.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja)

Source: mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha
Approval of ministers: Suhuyini angry with NDC MPs, party members
I have a problem with Fifi Kwetey’s WhatsApp line-up – Murtala
MP for Kumawu, Philip Basoah is dead
Ablakwa blasts treacherous NDC MPs