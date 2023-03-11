How Idris Elba was made to swap jeans for kente during Manhyia visit

Actor Idris Elba upon an invitation to the first Akwasidae of the year 2023 by Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II showed up in his jeans and a shirt but was informed that his outfit was inappropriate for the occasion.

The English actor who is half Ghanaian was made to change into woven kente cloth and some gold-plated accessories made for royalties.



Detailing his experience at the Akwasidae as well as his encounter with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert', Elba spoke highly of the rich culture of the people of Ghana.



Also, Elba narrated how he paid respect to the traditional ruler when he had a chance to greet him in state.



"So I showed up in my jeans and they say, no no no. You have to wear this (kente) and that was the outfit. It was a really fascinating day. I mean it was beautiful. The tradition was rich and this is a kente outfit...it is a system so when you meet the king, you'll have to drop the shoulder down a little and shake the king...it is sort of respect...it was actually a really beautiful time," said Idris Elba.

The award-winning actor famed in Ghana for the movie 'Beast Of No Nation', added that Asantehene sent him an invitation due to his love for his works.



"While I was there in the Asante Kingdom, which is in Kumasi, the Asante king said hey, I am a big fan and I want you to come to my yearly possession where I meet all of my kingdoms which is a very big, vast kingdom."



