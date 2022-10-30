How KT Hammond's 'senseless beard' comment drove Okraku-Mantey to shave his beard

Deputy Creative Arts minister, Mark Okraku-Mantey has stated that in order for him not to be classified under KT Hammond’s ‘not sensible bearded Ghanaian youth’ claim, he has opted for a clean shave.

Laughing hysterically whiles making the statement, Okraku-Mantey said he leans more towards the ‘Oldskuul’ side, adding that he doesn’t want to be a part of the Adansi Asokwa MP’s interesting picture of the Ghanaian youth.



It can be recalled that in Mr. KT Hammond’s bid to lambast revellers who hooted at the President at the Global Citizen Concert, said all the youths know is to grow beards and walk around empty-headed.



“We don’t sit in a country and do this. Let’s be patient. He is the President of the country. The youth must be patient. When there is a problem we always say we are going to see the old lady. We don’t say we are going to see [you the youth] with big heads like coconut. The old lady is someone who is old and has something in the head.



“When you [the youth] meet respect the elderly. Because of politics then you will just be insulting people just like that. It’s not possible for us to leave you to do [politics], you don’t understand it and you can’t do it. You [the youth] have just left your beard to grow and walking around with nothing in your head,” KT Hammond earlier shared.



But reacting to that, Mr. Okraku-Mantey during a discussion on Peace FM’s Entertainment Review with Kwasi Aboagye said, he has become more conscious of his beard in order not to appear senseless.

“Now I call myself old skuul…..giggles….KT Hammond said the youth grow beards ………laughs……..so I have trimmed mine. I don’t want to join the senseless youth gang. Anybody in here with beards? ………..Turns to look at the faces of panelists in the Neat FM studios……….,” he stated.



