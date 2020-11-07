How Kofi B’s mortal remains arrived at his hometown for burial

The body of late Ghanaian High-life singer, Eric Boakye Yiadom popularly known as Kofi B has been conveyed to his hometown, Asante Akyem Agogo for the final funeral rites to be performed.

Accompanied by some of his hit songs which was been played in the background and a convoy, Kofi B was taken to a park where the funeral ceremony was held.



Family and friends of the late singer thronged the park to catch a glimpse of their beloved amidst wailing and the uncontrollable flow of tears.



The late Kofi B on February 2, 2020, suffered a heart attack prior to performing at a concert in Cape Coast and was pronounced dead on arrival after being rushed to a hospital.

According to sources, he had been battling health issues since 2019.



Watch the video below



