How Kuami Eugene's father shows off son's success in his hometown

Although the father of Eugene Kwame Marfo vowed to not invest even GH¢1 in him again as a result of the son's irredeemable stubbornness and resolve to "chase something else" than education, he now takes pride in the enviable success the son has chalked in the music industry as he shows off in their hometown.

The singer, known in the music space as Kuami Eugene, says although his mother has been very supportive in diverse ways, his father is rather the one benefiting from his popularity.



"He is the one enjoying, trust me. He's taking all the fans," is his response when asked where his father was at the time he [Kuami] became famous and started grabbing awards from reputable schemes.



"My dad will just go to our hometown and go and sit with friends," he adds amid a hilarious depiction of how the father places a phone call to him to show off.



The father, he says, would hand the phone to some of the townfolks but would hurriedly take it back when the conversation is getting interesting just to prove he decides how long one speaks to his son via his phone. And in instances where some chiefs doubted it was indeed his son who had arisen to fame, a phone call was again his 'pink sheet'.



"He would call and say a certain chief doesn't believe I'm his son so I should let him know what time it is. They call my dad 'Kuuku' so when I prove it's me, they say 'Ey, Kuuku, you have arrived'," the musician said in a rib-tickling manner.

According to him, his mother is "very reserved" and very much concerned about how he would be able to have financial benefits from his career.



Kuami Eugene was raised in Fadama and he believes the environment contributed to his stubborn nature.



“I was super stubborn. I was raised in Fadama so my level of stubbornness was high,” he says. “You need to be a very tough man to be able to handle me. You need to be someone who never gives up to be able to handle me. I don’t blame my dad sometimes. Perhaps he just couldn’t handle me anymore.”



He reveals that growing up, his mother, unlike the father, kept grooming him, hoping for reforms. Although he understands why his father took that decision to not invest in him again, his love for his mother is indescribable and keeps soaring but same cannot be said about his father.



“She means a lot to me. I owe her whoever I am today. She had to go through a lot to put me here and I had to learn a lot from her. The difference between my mum and myself is she had to strive without money. I got the opportunity to get close to certain people who helped to get me on higher ground.

"We were four kids. With my other siblings, my dad was supporting but he wasn’t supporting me. He stopped supporting me when I was in JHS because I’m not the kind he thought would bring something better home.



“He thought it’d be my other siblings. The whole family was clever but it looked like I was clever but had gone to chase something else. I’m too stubborn… My dad lost hope in me when I was very young. I was like 13. He told my mum he was tired and won’t invest even GH¢1 in me," the award-winning musician disclosed in his interview on 'Restoration With Stacy'.



Watch the interview below. Skip to the 42nd minute for how he mimicked his father.



