How Kweku Smoke caused Shatta Wale's breakup with his militants - Addi Self narrates

Dancehall musician and former Shatta Militant, Addi Self

Ghanaian Dancehall artiste and former member of the Shatta Militants, Addi Self, has opened up about the details of his bitter split with Shatta Wale, his former boss and mentor.

In an interview with Joy Prime on February 2, Addi Self said that he has not met Shatta Wale for four years and that he has been focusing on himself.



Recalling his ordeal, Addi Self said that he and the other members of the Shatta Militants were sacked by Shatta Wale after a misunderstanding over a new artiste, Kweku Smoke, who accused Shatta Wale of stealing his song.



He said that Shatta Wale wanted him to go on live video and confront Kweku Smoke, but he refused because he did not know Kweku Smoke and he did not want to be involved in the drama.



“We didn't leave on good terms; we got sacked by him. Everybody in Ghana knows that it was just an indoor misunderstanding. It was a hard moment for me, being real. But then I had to pick up the pieces and believe in myself.



"There was this artiste that came to the camp, Kweku Smoke. He wasn’t introduced to us. I had never seen Kweku Smoke or known him. So two months later, Smoke came on live video saying Shatta had stolen his song and blah, blah, blah and Shatta was like, I had to go on live video and tell the boy my mind and stuff. I was like, ‘I don't know this boy. When he came here, nobody introduced him as part of us or anything. So I don't want to be involved in that."

He said that this angered Shatta Wale, and he started ignoring them before finally sacking them.



“During Afro Nation, he didn't call us to come and perform and stuff. He started ignoring us and stuff like that until he came and sacked us,” he recalled.



In his defence, Addi Self said that he had been loyal to Shatta Wale, but he did not know what he was fighting for.



He said that he was hurt by Shatta Wale's accusation and lost friends and potential collaborators.



He also said that he lost some of his songs that he left at the camp.

“I have had his back all the time; Kweku Smoke is a chicken. But I didn't know what I was fighting for. I still don’t know what happened. So people painted me like a black sheep. Up to now, I'm still seen as the black sheep.



“I lost friends. I lost people. I've done collaborations with people who were supposed to show up for a video, but they didn't show up because they were his friends and stuff like that. They're artists in the industry, too. And then some of my songs that I left at the camp and all that. So it's just a whole lot of things,” he said.



ID/OGB



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.