How LilWin, Afia Schwarzenegger reacted to Mr. Ibu’s death

Ghanaian actor, Kwadwo Nkansah popularly known as LilWin and controversial socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger have reacted to the demise of veteran Nigerian actor, John Okafor well known as Mr. Ibu.

After the news about Mr. Ibu’s death became public, LilWin took to his Instagram page to mourn the late comic actor who battled with serious ailments before he died.



LilWin also announced that due to Mr. Ibu’s demise, he has given Nollywood stars like Ramsey Nouah and others who are involved in his “A Country Called Ghana” movie project a day off to mourn their fellow actor.



“...As a sign of respect to this great actor, we at Wezzy Empire Entertainment currently working with Nollywood stars like Ramsey Nouah, Awilo Sharp Sharp and Charles Awurum in Ghana, have given them a resting day today to mourn their colleague...



"We cherish every moment we worked with Mr. Ibu in Ghana, we are with Nollywood in this sorrowful moment...Rest in perfect peace, legend,” he wrote on his Instagram page.



Afia Schwarzenegger, on the other hand, recounted a moment she shared with the late Mr. Ibu when they emceed the wedding ceremony of the Member of Parliament for the Yendi constituency, Farouk Mahama.



She added that the advice the deceased gave her then impacted her life tremendously and wished him a peaceful rest in the bosom of God.

“I had the opportunity to work with you once...we both emceed the wedding of the son of the fmr late vice president, who is currently the MP of Yendi, Farouk Mahama. When we got back to the hotel(Movenpic), you said to me, ‘My daughter what makes one great in whatever they do is determination and prayers.’



“Thank you for all the laughter you brought to our homes. As many are mourning your departure, I strongly believe heaven is happy to have you home. Rest on sir, good night Mr. Okafor,” she wrote on her Instagram page.



Mr. Ibu died at the age of 62. The veteran Nollywood actor passed away at the Evercare Hospital, according to a report by Vanguardngr.com.



His family has yet to officially comment on the death, while details surrounding his demise remain unclear.



Meanwhile, several social media users, including some celebrities, have taken to various platforms to share their condolences while reminiscing on fond memories of the comic actor.



Before his demise, Mr. Ibu had been battling health issues since October 2013, which saw him undergo a leg amputation amidst various surgeries.

Nigerian entertainment personalities, including Peter of P-Square, have taken to their social media to mourn Mr. Ibu.



