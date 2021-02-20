How Nana Aba Anamoah helped a woman secure a job for her husband via Twitter

Sandra Asamoah created a Twitter account in order to reach out to Nana Aba Anamoah

Social media platforms have been beneficial to users in diverse ways and this is evident in instances where people have found love, rekindled connections and even secured business opportunities.

A lady named Sandra Asamoah reached out to TV personality Nana Aba Anamoah seeking assistance for her husband who has been unemployed for some time. With just a single tweet, her request attracted enough engagement which got the attention of the media mogul.



Sandra’s tweet on Wednesday February 17, 2021 which has so far garnered hundreds of retweets and over 2,000 likes laid out her appeal after she had failed to meet Nana Aba at her office.



“@thenanaaba Good morning Miss Nanaaba, Mom please I came to your workplace today to see you but u weren't around. Because am not having an appointment with you so Terry asked me to go and tweet you. please buy an Uber car for my husband to do work and pay for you. I beg you,” the tweet read.



See Sandra Asamoah's request below:





@thenanaaba Good morning Miss Nanaaba, Mom please I came to your work place today to see you but u weren't around . Because am not having appointment with you so Terry asked me to go and tweet you.. please buy Uber car for my husband to do work and pay for you.i beg you. — Sandra Asamoah (@SandraA23284291) February 17, 2021

On the same day, Nana Aba Anamoah replied to her tweet with a job offer if her husband had a driver's license. “Hi @sandra23284291, you’re in luck. There is vacancy for a driver in my office. Kindly ask your husband to come over tomorrow morning with his driver’s licence. All the best. And oh, I love the fact that you set up a twitter account just to get in touch. Enjoy”

Providing updates on Friday, February 19, 2021 via her Twitter handle, Nana Aba Anamoah shared a video of the couple, announcing that Sandra’s husband, had been offered a job as a driver at GHOne, the media entity where Nana Aba is the General Manager.



People on social media have been heaping praise on her for yet again supporting people who have publicly sought her assistance. For others, they are also pitching their requests seeking her help in other matters.



Watch the video below:



