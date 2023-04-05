How Nana Ama McBrown managed to shoot over 100 movies in a year

Actress, Nana Ama McBrown

Ghana's one-time vibrant movie industry witnessed actors starring in multiple movies as a result of high demand, especially for local movies which featured Kumawood movie stars.

Nana Ama McBrown has revealed that there was a time in her life when she featured in over 100 movies annually.



"At my peak, I think I was doing more than 100 in a year. Yes, I was doing more than a hundred," she disclosed on the 'Stay By Plan' podcast with Afi and Zuu in March 2023.



The celebrated actress detailed how this was made possible through expertise and a trick which is still in use. According to her, Kumawood movie directors and producers don't work with bulky scripts.



"In Kumawood, it was about telling our own stories. If you are a little bit grown and understand life, the moment the director shows you something, you already know how to deliver it.



"Mostly in Kumawood, we have a very small script. You know how we do it," she laughed.



A reduced script allows actors to 'freestyle' and make a scene more natural. The remarkable outcome is as a result of life experiences that actors can relate to, this is according to Nana Ama.

McBrown explained that: "It was less paper, the script was like 10 to 15 sheets. Every scene was just a synopsis...acting in the local dialect is like a freestyle. The aim is to understand the scene and get the scenario and because we understand each other, by the time I start, you know where am going."



Although there has been a decline in the sale of local Ghanaian movies, the industry continues to thrive.



McBrown who now has a tight schedule added that she sometimes shoots just three movies in a year.







