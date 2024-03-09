How Nana Yaa Brefo escaped poisoning attempt

Media personality Nana Yaa Brefo has shared a harrowing experience, revealing the chilling details of a thwarted attempt on her life at a funeral event in Kumasi.

According to her narration, she once attended a funeral with two Members of Parliament (MPs) whom she met at the airport.



She indicated that after the burial service, she and the two MPs decided to grab some food. However, upon returning to the table, she noticed that the original taste of the drink she had ordered had changed.



“In the course of drinking, I got up to attend to something. When I returned, the taste of the drink had changed to something quite different. When I noticed it, I quickly rushed to the hospital for medical treatment,” she recounted when speaking on Onua TV monitored by GhanaWeb.



Nana Yaa Brefo advised members of the public to be wary about the food they take when they attend events regardless of the people they surround themselves with.



“Sometimes, you might not know the mindset people have about you, especially those who are within your circle. We should be careful about what we eat at events because anybody could be influenced to harm you through food," said the broadcaster.

She disclosed the information when commenting on the shocking demise of former Deputy Minister of Finance, John Kumah, who was said to have been poisoned.



SB/BB