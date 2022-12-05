How Netizens are reacting to Akuapem Poloo's freedom and Afia Schwarzenegger’s arrest

Akuapem Poloo and Afia Schwarzenegger

Perhaps, an eventful coincidence as fans have reacted to Afia Schwarzenegger’s arrest exactly the same time Akuapem Poloo is celebrating her freedom from jail.

Described as Afia's nemesis, Akuapem Poloo was confined to the Nsawam Females Prison exactly a year ago, after she pleaded guilty to publication of obscene material contrary to the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).



The court convicted Poloo to a 90-jail term, which she endured for eight days until an appeal court granted her release based on a GHC12,00 penalty fine.



It can be recalled that shortly after Akuapem Poloo’s release, Afia Schwarzenegger was part of the people the former blacklisted due to what she described as sabotage and the constant disrespect to her parents.



Poloo, who admitted to being at loggerheads with Afia for more than three years, said she cut ties with the latter.

“I can’t stand her. I did not confront her, because I see her as a mother in the industry. Last time we met at an event and she tried stepping on my feet. Afia Schwarzenegger used to do videos to insult me and other things when I was in prison.



"To be honest, I didn’t care because I also used to talk about other celebrities even though I didn’t insult them. But I decided to cut ties with her when she insulted my mother. It was very bad what she did. My mother could have been traumatized and may not be in support of what I do on social media. So that was like a double pain to her. This was when I decided to stay away from her and block her,” Akuapem Poloo explained in an exclusive interview on Hitz FM.



Akuapem Poloo then recently took to social media to recall her conviction to the Nsawam Prison exactly a year ago and how God rescued her from pursuing the 90-day-jail term.



Interestingly, it has turned out that Afia Schwarzenegger, who is said to have mocked Poloo during her arrest, is now facing a similar fate.

This comes after reports that a bench warrant has been issued for Afia Schwarzenegger, who has been instructed by the court to serve a 10-days jail term.



“Last year first December by this time I was on my way to Nsawam Prison. Thank you, Allah thank, you the judiciary thank you Ghana ???????? thank you the whole world.,” Akuapem Poloo wrote on Instagram.



Describing it as karma, Poloo, in an Instagram live video, spoke about how nature has its way of fighting battles for the helpless.



“Just know that Karma is a b****h. Don’t wish anyone downfall. Karma is for everyone. You can step on everyone and if the person says he or she will take you to prison, you will go to prison. Know that and don’t mock anybody. Don’t mock anybody who is in trouble. Never jubilate. Don’t jubilate over anyone’s downfall. I will never wish evil for anybody. I’m telling you. Just stay safe so you can enjoy Christmas with your family,” she was heard saying in the video.

Meanwhile some netizens have taken to social media with interesting comments about the eventful coincidence.



