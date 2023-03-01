11
How Nigerian celebrities reacted to Tinubu's victory

ENIOLA AND CO.png These celebrities have reacted to the final result of the 2023 Nigerian general elections

Wed, 1 Mar 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Following the announcement of Bola Tinubu as the president-elect of Nigeria,

some celebrities have taken to their respective social media accounts to react to the news.

The Independent National Electoral Commission chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu on Wednesday, March 1, declared Bola Tinubu as the winner of the 2023 general election.

Tinubu beat Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar, his major contenders, to emerge as the winner.

However, some celebrities have since taken to social media to share their thoughts on the development.

Below are some comments:

A post shared by Destiny Etiko (@destinyetikoofficial)



A post shared by KUNLE REMI. KR (@kunleremiofficial)



A post shared by Omoni Oboli (@omonioboli)



A post shared by Ajoke Silva (@ajokesilva)



A post shared by ENIOLABADMUS ???????? (@eniola_badmus)

A post shared by Kanayo O. Kanayo (@kanayo.o.kanayo)



A post shared by Richard Ayodeji Makun (AY) (@aycomedian)



A post shared by Queen Mother (@iyaboojofespris)

