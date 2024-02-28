How Opambour reacted to Afua Asantewaa’s sing-a-thon disqualification

The leader and founder of Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre, Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, popularly known as Opambour, has reacted to the disqualification of Afua Asantewaa’s sing-a-thon attempt that has been dominating conversations on social media.

According to him, Afua Asantewaa’s failed bid for the Guinness World Record longest singing marathon in the world is disappointing considering the efforts she invested to sing for five days.



He stated that Afua Asantewaa’s decision to hug and exchange pleasantries with personalities who visited her during the sing-a-thon attempt was inappropriate, hence he won't be astonished if it was part of the reasons for her disqualification.



Speaking on his Prophet 1 TV monitored by GhanaWeb, Opambour expressed his opinion on what he makes of Afua Asantewaa’s sing-a-thon failure.



“So it means her efforts to sing for five days have gone to waste? It shouldn’t be problematic; she should review the setbacks that led to her disqualification and learn a lesson from it.



"I think that her decision to exchange pleasantries with people and hug them while singing was not appropriate, so if that was a possible reason for her disqualification, then it is not surprising. But all the same, she has done well,” he said.

About the sing-a-thon



On December 24, Asantewaa embarked on a mission to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon.



She was the toast of December in GH as she sang for 126 hours and 52 minutes. She initially planned to end on 27th December; however, after consultation with her team, she decided to sing continuously for five days.



The event which took place at the Akwaaba Village in Accra, near the Kotoka International Airport, saw thousands in attendance in their bid to support her and be part of history.



A tall list of showbiz personalities including Nana Ama McBrown, Kwabena Kwabena, Efya, Sista Afia, Afronitaa, Delay, Cina Soul, Clemento Suarez, Akuapem Poloo, Lawyer Nti, Piesie Esther and OB Amponsah also thronged the venue demonstrating their collective support for the event.

The commentaries were overwhelmingly positive, with people consistently applauding and encouraging her to forge ahead in her impressive endeavour.



Why Asantewaa was disqualified



In a response to an email by JoyFM's Kwame Dadzie probing into the disqualification, the entity stated that Afua Asantewaa’s sing-a-thon attempt was unsuccessful because the guidelines around rest break timings were not met.



In the statement by the PR Executive for the Guinness World Records, Alina Polianskaya, spotted by GhanaWeb, it was established that these are standard rules that couldn’t have been overlooked.



“Afua Asantewaa’s sing-a-thon attempt was not successful due to guidelines around rest break timings not being met. These rules are standard across all of our ‘longest marathon’ records. We've seen how inspirational it has been for her fans…We wish Afua the best of luck with any future record attempts," the statement contained.

Watch the video below







SB/OGB