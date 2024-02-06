How Prophet Kofi Oduro reacted to Dr. Grace Boadu’s death

The founder and leader of the Alabaster International Ministry, Prophet Kofi Oduro, has reacted to the demise of the late CEO of the Grace Herbal Clinic, Dr. Grace Boadu, who lost her life under bizarre circumstances.

The man of God stated that by now, Dr. Grace Boadu has received judgement on her deeds while she was alive and would be held accountable depending on the outcome.



He advised the general public to repent and give their lives to Christ, as that is the only way they can escape hellfire and have a peaceful place to rest when they die.



Speaking to his congregation, Prophet Kofi Oduro noted that Dr. Grace Boadu’s wealth and properties are useless after her death hence, people should be more concerned about their salvation instead of chasing for money.



“Your money will not save you. I thank God for money, but it can’t save you. Salvation is not based on what you have, except if a man repents and returns to God for your salvation, you are joking. Because whether we believe it or not, judgment is waiting for all of us.



"By now, Dr. Grace Boadu has received judgment. If it is positive judgment she has received. If it is negative judgment she has received, by now, everything else is useless. One-week celebration, 40-day celebration, burial service, dinner, thanksgiving, all is useless,” he said.

The heartbreaking incident of Dr. Grace Boadu’s death occurred on Monday, January 29, 2024, at Dr. Boadu’s residence in Tantra Hills, Accra.



According to the press release by the management of the clinic, Dr. Boadu returned from a two-week health course in South Africa on Sunday, January 28. Sadly, fate took a cruel turn the next day and she met her untimely demise.



Reports are rife that Dr. Grace Boadu died in the bathroom which has raised eyebrows of the public about what could be the possible cause of her death.



An autopsy is yet to be conducted to officially identify the cause of Dr. Grace Boadu’s sudden death.



Many showbiz personalities have mourned the deceased considering the bond that existed between them as she was referred to as a 'celebrity doctor'.

The likes of music group Keche, actor Kwaku Manu, singer Mzbel, socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger have all reacted to the development.



SB/OGB