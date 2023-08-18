How Reggie Zippy’s wife announced their divorce a week ago

Reggie Zippy's ex-wife, Edith Ward

Checks reveal that Reggie Zippy’s wife, Edith Ward, subtly announced their divorce a week ago on her Instagram page.

Her post preceded the musician’s public announcement of their divorce on Thursday, August 17, a situation that has stirred massive reactions.



In Reggie’s post, he lamented not being appreciated enough, battling toxicity, and constantly being labelled an irresponsible father.



“I just want to keep this simple and straight to my point so kindly bear with me. As of Friday 11th, August 2023, at 12:00noon, I am no longer a married man after 15 years of being extremely irresponsible and wicked towards my children and their mother and I apologize to them for my unacceptable behavior as a very foolish father and husband, it was all my fault, I should have known better instead of caring for my children or family. going forward.



“Any woman you see me with is not a side-chick or mistress. I am now a single man who has the freedom and right to live my life and date any woman I want to, especially when she loves me and treats me with respect and gratitude for the little things in any beautiful relationship. After 15 years of being a very useless, selfish, arrogant, manipulative, abusive, gaslighting and heartless father of 3 beautiful children, I have finally accepted that I Reggie Halm am such a horrible human being who doesn’t deserve to ever see or speak to his children because I am a very irresponsible man and father,” parts of his post read.



Although some netizens have sympathized with Reggie, others are waiting to hear his ex-wife’s side of the story.



However, it turns out that Reggie’s wife had already announced their divorce but in an indirect form.

She shared an Instagram post on the very day the divorce was finalized, August 11, in which she indicated that her ‘long-awaited’ freedom had been granted.



“You can’t make people do right by you but you can decide how often you can let them do you wrong. I filed for it. I paid for it. Dealt with it in private. Today it has been granted. My freedom walk continues in truth and peace #ThankYouGod.”



Read the post below:





