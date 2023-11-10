How Sarkodie faced 'spiritual' attack at event

DJ Mensah [L]; Sarkodie [R]

Popular Ghanaian disc jockey and Sarkodie's personal DJ, DJ Mensah, has shared some tough moments from his time touring with the rapper.

In an interview with Jay Foley on 3Music TV on November 9, DJ Mensah recalled an incident during the first Rapperholic music festival in Kumasi back in 2012.



He recounted how Sarkodie fell ill just as he was about to hit the stage, coupled with an unexpected shutdown of DJ Mensah's MacBook.



According to DJ Mensah, it seemed like a spiritual attack, and Sarkodie had to pray with his family before being able to perform. DJ Mensah had to keep the audience entertained while waiting for Sarkodie to recover.



"In Kumasi, during the first Rapperholic, Sark got sick just before his performance. He couldn't get up, and we believe it was some sort of attack. I had to play for the audience until I got word that he was ready.



"As soon as he was about to come on, my MacBook suddenly shut down. It took about 20 minutes to restart. It was intense; we were on stage, and when we finished, there was only one light left, and Sark couldn't even move," he said.



DJ Mensah also shed light on the challenges of touring with Sarkodie, emphasizing the constant travel and sleepless nights.

"Touring with Sarkodie is no joke. You're adjusting to different time zones, traveling around the world, performing, and then hopping on the next flight to another country. It's not easy; it's a lot of stress," he said.



