How Serwaa Amihere influenced Ajagurajah’s prophecy

Ajagurajah Movement founder, Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, has established that a very important prophecy he had, prior to an interview with Serwaa Amihere is fast materializing.

It can be recalled that the spiritual leader, in an earlier interview with GHOne’s Serwaa Amihere, said there is a direction from God that meeting her would pave the way for his big break.



Ajagurajah, earlier in January, told Serwaa to the face that his interview with her would cause his breakthrough of meeting prominent figures in the country.



However, seven months down the lane, Ajagurajah has disclosed that the prophecy has begun to materialize.



Drawing the broadcaster’s attention to his recent encounter with the likes of former president Kufuor, president Akufo-Addo, the Mamponghene, and other astute chiefs, he has maintained that the prophecy is currently unfolding.



He made this known by drawing Serwaa Amihere’s attention to a compilation of videos from his recent encounter with these personalities.

“Serwaa Amihere, do you remember this prophecy? There is more to come,” the caption to the post read.



He also shared a throwback video of his earlier statements on Serwaa’s role in the fulfillment of the prophecy.



