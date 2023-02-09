0
How Shatta Wale reacted to a 'jab' from Ghanaian TikToker

Thu, 9 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian Tiktoker and brand influencer, Time, has recounted one of his experiences with Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale over one of his content that fans posited was going to trigger the popular entertainer.

Time in an interview on Talkertainment with Paula Amma Broni disclosed that content creators sometimes get in the bad books of celebrities when they dare to speak against them.

He, however, noted that some of these personalities understand that their comic videos are just for fun and not an attack on their character.

"I remember one time I shaded Shatta Wale in one of my videos and some people were saying that he was going to deal with me so I posted it on Twitter and I captioned it 'Shatta Wale don't beat me', something like that.

"Then, he responded and said he wasn't going to beat me adding that he loves it," Time told GhanaWeb.

He argued that content perceived to be in bad taste rather helps promote the brand of the subject and leaves viewers with laughter, which he noted relieves them from stress.

"It adds to their brand, if they really understand entertainment they will know that it is in the right direction. It takes people's attention from all the serious happenings...they just laugh over it. You will however find people in their camp who will be against such content...in the spirit of love, it is all about adding to good content," he said.

The Ghanaian Tiktoker also outlined ways content creators can make money on various apps.

