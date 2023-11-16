How Tracy Sarkcess reacted to Delay’s interview request on social media

The wife of Sarkodie, Tracy Sarkcess and media personality, Dealy

Popular media personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso, also known as Delay, expressed her interest in interviewing the wife of Sarkodie, Tracy Owusu Addo, widely known as Tracy Sarkcess, on her show.

According to her, she would be pleased if Tracy Sarkcess avails herself for an interview on The Delay Show.



In reacting to Delay’s request, Tracy Sarkcess stated that she would love to interview Delay to share her business ideas and how she succeeded amidst the economic crisis the nation finds itself in.



Tracy Sarkcess stressed that such an idea would interest most Ghanaians who are into businesses to also learn from her as an entrepreneur.



This is how the conversation ensued on the X platform between Tracy Sarkcess and Deloris Frimpong Manso.



Tracy Sarkcess: Paano wura….@Delay When I grow up, I want to be like you.

Delay: Tracy my darling. Thank You. I am waiting for our interview (she added an emoji expressing her eagerness).



Tracy Sarkcess: I would like to interview you rather. Sharing your business strategies and acumen and how you are able to seemingly thrive in this economy. That would be more interesting to many.



Delay: That sounds great.



Delay is not only a professional in the media industry but also an entrepreneur, running her own business under the brand name 'Delay Foods.' Her product range includes items such as sardine, mackerel, and various other offerings, with bread being the latest addition.



