How Vic Mensa introduced his uncle at Black Star Line Festival

Halfway through his performance on stage at the Black Star Line Festival, Ghanaian American musician, Vic Mensa introduced his uncle to the entire world.

Vic Mensa introduced Mr. Abrekyireba Kofi Sammy of the Okukuseku International Band as a surviving relative in Ghana and also to prove that music indeed, runs through his family genes.



The legendary highlife singer who was captured in a feeble state was helped on stage by a group of men due to his ailing health.



He was made to sit on a chair while addressing an audience on stage.



“We also have something great in Ghana. Thank you for receiving my son with open arms. If a father dies, there is still another left to take care of him. if I die, my son is my replacement. Thank you all,” the highlife singer told the crowd.



Chief Kofi Sammy is the leader of the Okukuseku International Band.



They are noted for songs like, “Yellow Sissi”, “Odi Dowoa’ Yellow Sissi “Wiasa Ne Obra” and many others.

Vic Mensa and Chance the Rapper hosted the Black Star Line Festival in Accra which featured a weeklong series of events and climaxed it with a music concert.



The two artistes have been rallying the diaspora community to permanently contribute their skills and capital to Ghana.



Watch the video below:







EB/BB