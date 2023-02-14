How Yaa Jackson almost gave up pushing out her son during labour

Budding Ghanaian singer cum actress, Yaa Jackson, has shared some interesting moments she encountered throughout her pregnancy and childbirth journey.

The 23-year-old socialite reportedly welcomed a baby boy on January 5, 2023.



Pictures of the baby circulated on the internet amidst congratulations from scores of celebrities and fans.



But throwing more light on her experience, particularly as a first-time mother, Yaa Jackson said behind the scenes, she encountered intense struggles that almost caused her to throw in the towel.



She cited the moment when she was pushing the baby out as the toughest throughout the nine-month period.



The ‘ehwe papa’ hitmaker said she was fortunate enough to have been assisted by a midwife who backed her with prayers.



“It wasn’t easy at all. I urge every man to respect every woman. I nearly gave up on pushing the baby out. It can only be God. What helped me is that the midwife is a God-fearing woman. She was singing worship songs and praying the whole time I was in labour,” she stated in an interview with Zionfelix.

Yaa Jackson said hiding her ‘baby bump’ from the public wasn’t deliberate, adding that, she did not really have a huge bump all through the pregnancy.



“My bump wasn’t really bulging. I was performing at events until 7 months. I discovered that I was pregnant when the baby was five months,” she added.



Watch the video below:







EB/AE