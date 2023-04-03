'How Yul Edochie and his first wife can handle their loss' - Psychologist

Yul Edochie and his first wife, Mary Edochie have reportedly lost their son

The news of the death of Kambilichukwu, the first son of Yul and May Edochie came as a shock to many on Thursday.

The 16-year-old reportedly died after he developed a seizure while playing football with his mates in school after their examinations.



As family members and friends of the couple are still grieving, a psychologist, Johnbosco Chukwuorji, has proffered ways they can cope during this period.



He told Saturday Beats, “I extend my deepest condolences to the entire Edochie family on the unexpected demise of the young boy. It is very painful to lose a son, but it has happened and it is the reality on the ground that the family needs to face. There are no right ways of grieving.



“One of the ways the couple can cope is by staying connected and communicating with each other. They are already passing through a strained relationship. This incident may further put a strain on their union. But to cope, they have to accept what they cannot change.”



Chukwuorji, who is a senior lecturer in the Department of Psychology, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, spoke on the stages of grieving and how people could help the Edochies to cope during the mourning period.

He said, “There are five stages of grieving. These are the denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance stages. The first four stages are negative and unhelpful. The last stage is the most helpful and the ultimate. One will realize that the incident has happened and the best is to see ways to cope with it and life goes on.



“The couple should reach out to people and people should show understanding. It is not the time for people to go on social media and dig up the past on what has happened in their marriage. People should offer words of comfort to the family and share ways they had coped in the past with similar experiences.



"The family should also make an effort to reach out to their religious leaders for comfort. If they have a sense of spirituality, it is a time to draw closer to God. The couple should not also stay apart from each other. Staying together will help them to cope during this trying period.”



Although Yul and May have not made any post concerning the death of their son, some of their colleagues have continued to mourn with them.



Actress, Georgina Onuoha, wrote on Instagram on Friday, “Please say a word of prayer for May Yul-Edochie and her babies. Words are truly inadequate to express this level of grief. No mother or parent should ever have to go through this level of trauma losing a child. I still can’t believe this.”

On her part, actress, Uche Ogbodo, wrote, “This is so heartbreaking. I have been so mystified since morning. Rest in peace little one. Yul Edochie and May, my prayers are with you guys.”



Actress Iyabo Ojo wrote, “God please take control, please comfort them Lord. Yul and May Edochie, you are in my prayers. I am so sorry for this great loss.”



According to Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Ben Hundeyin, Edochie has filed the case with the police.