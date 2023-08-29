How Yvonne Nelson’s book almost made me lose my current relationship – Iyanya spills

Iyanya and Yvonne Nelson

Nigerian singer, Iyanya, has disclosed how he was on the verge of losing his relationship with his current partner when Yvonne Nelson's allegations against him went viral.

The reality star made this known when he appeared in the latest episode of 'Tea With Tay' podcast hosted by actor, Temisan Emmanuel Ahwieh.



One can recall that Yvonne Nelson in her memoir, ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson’ launched on June 18, 2023, narrated how she found out her ex-boyfriend, Iyanya, was cheating on her with Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh.



Yvonne also detailed how Iyanya, who was the love of her life, painfully shredded her heart into pieces with lies, unfaithfulness, and deceit.



Speaking on the adverse effects he encountered, Iyanya said after the book was released, his girlfriend became skeptical about dating him.

He said, “That stuff [Yvonne Nelson’s allegations] is crazy, bro. That stuff almost made me lose a relationship. A current relationship.



“Before this book [Yvonne Nelson’s memoir], I was talking to one innocent girl who is not famous but immediately that book came out, everything became shaky. The girl was feeling like, ‘Omo, this guy, have you changed? Are you sure you won’t do me the same?”



