How a celebrity stylist's outfit caused 'fear and panic' online

Sawnky Outfit.png Popular fashion stylist, Swanky Jerry

Sat, 10 Dec 2022 Source: mynigeria.com

Popular Nigerian celebrity stylist, Jeremiah Ogbodo, better known as Swanky Jerry, has caused quite a stir on social media over his unique outfit at a recent event.

Swanky attended the wedding party of reality TV star, Porsha, and her husband, Simon Guobadia, in Atlanta over the weekend, and decided to make a huge statement with his outfit.

The 31-year-old designer, who is known for his unconventional fashion style, donned a Kangaroo-inspired outfit that depicts a 'half-human-half-animal' ensemble.

He shared photos of the outfit on his Instagram page and wrote,

“WORK IN SILENCE AND LET YOUR WORK SPEAK FOR YOU … ????????????????????????

THIS IS THE FORCE.

I was born a STAR and I will continue to put African culture on the MAP GLOBALLY

Happy new week ….. Atlanta the love has been so intense and I don’t take it for granted……

WEDDING RECEPTION LOOK. It’s giving black excellence

After working my magic the entire weekend … Congratulations to THE GUOBADIAS."

This particular outfit has since sparked all manner of reactions on social media.

A large section of social media have 'rated down' the outfit which has been described as one meant for masquarades.

Check out the post below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jeremiah Ogbodo (@swankyjerry)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jeremiah Ogbodo (@swankyjerry)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@lnstabiog9ja)

