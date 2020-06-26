Tabloid News

How a friend who mocked my barreness lost 3 children - Woman narrates

A Canadian based Nigerian lady, Obianuju Pepertual Kanu has taken to Facebook to reveal how one of her friends, Nneka who mocked her for being barren lost three of her kids.

According to her, it all started in 2006. Nneka stole from her and when she confronted her, she used her childlessness to mock her.



Nneka however lost three of her kids and was told by a pastor to ask for Perpetual’s forgiveness.



See her post below…



“It’s 1 am Canadian time today I received a call from Nneka. She asked how I am doing and if I have kids and I said of course yes and she burst into tears and I was pushed to ask why the cry?



She said she lost her 3rd child last week and the pastor said she offended me and she should ask for forgiveness.



This incident happened in 2006 she came to my house and took my clothes and I went to her place to confront her about my clothes but she told me that I should go and have kids for my husband barren woman like me and asked her 2 kids obinna and amaka that was busy enjoying their popcorn to stone me with the popcorn and asked me to get out of her house.

All I said to her is May unending tears visit u as u make mockery of me today and u stole from me and can’t release my clothes and left.



Just for u to call me today after 12years to tell me ur pastor said am the cause of ur problem and u should look for me and ask for forgiveness



Nneka from the depth of my heart I forgive u and I don’t think I am the cause of ur problems and the death of ur 3 kids



People should learn no matter any condition someone is passing thru pray for her and be supportive than laughing at her because u don’t know tomorrow.



Kids are being given by God at his appointed time, he said “none shall be barren in they land”



Stages of life is so deep

U can be the first to marry but u don’t have kids of ur own on time



U have kids on time but at university level lost one or 2



U pray for rich husband but yet no happiness



u have ur kids and one do steal



U marry an average guy and u have ur peace.



Life is full of vanity but people still Bragg over wot they know someday they will leave it and go.

U help someone in life u tell the whole world about it forgetting God is the one that rewards u of ur good deeds.



We don’t need to stab someone till we know we deeply hurt them, there are some words that is difficult to delete that can pierce a heart. Let’s be mindful of the words we use often.



From my heart, I forgive u Nneka and also Nnenna (Anyaegbunam hostel) I forgive u too I may have forgotten ur last names but u know am referring to u.



All Thanks to GOD Almighty for making me a mother of 3 .



I can’t forget my family who stood by me all the time, my dad who took my burden as his burden.



I do call my father my prophet because he will advise u and every word he Said must pass. It might take months and years but must happen.

I love my dad so dearly.



My fellow women waiting upon the Lord he did it for me and he will do it for u in no short time.



Just keep reminding him of his words and sing praises.



Chi na asara m okwu will answer u immediately.



#my3yearspost#iforgiveunneka#”

