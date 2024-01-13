How a pastor almost destroyed the relationship between Vivian Jill and her child’s father

Pastors play specific roles in the lives of every individual as a lot of people tend to seek spiritual help from them but it turns out some of these pastors take advantage of people’s weaknesses to do otherwise.

Kumawood actress, Vivian Jill Lawrence has narrated how a pastor almost turned her eldest child’s father against her.



She said they received the pastor into their home for eight years and also gave him a place to establish a church but the pastor took her family’s leniency for granted.



In an interview with Emelia Brobbey on her Okukuseku show, she narrated how her eldest child’s father was involved in an accident and her family thought they needed the intervention of a pastor to help him recover, hence, they invited a pastor to their home to see them through their situation.



“When Clinton’s father got involved in an accident, he stayed at my house until he recovered. During his recovery days, we invited a pastor into our house and he stayed there for eight years. I was only 15-16 years old. My family was going through a lot and we thought a pastor would deliver us from our situation, which was why he stayed with us. He prayed for my husband and engaged us in some church activities”, she explained.



Vivian Jill Lawrence further narrated that although the pastor was doing his work, he had other motives which were to destroy the relationship between her and her child’s father, as well as break her home.