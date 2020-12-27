How a pastor prophesied about Kobi Rana’s ‘Freedom and Justice’ movie

Prophet Prince Elisha Osei Kofi, founder and leader of the Power Embassy Church in May 2019, prophesied to Kobi Rana, the talented film director, actor, choreographer, producer and singer that some politicians are planning to end his career because of an intended movie he will be producing dubbed “Freedom and Justice”.

According to the Prophet, the movie “Freedom and Justice” is about politicians and when it is released, “it will turn Ghana upside down” because many Ghanaians will be eager to watch this production by Kobi Rana.



Prophet Osei Kofi told Kobi Rana that, “the most-watched event is the Anas event […], this one will break Anas’ record times 500 but one of your crew members has betrayed you…”



He continued: “per adventure, you cannot shoot the movie. You have all the facts but you can’t shoot the movie because someone has gone to tell a politician in this country that you are going to shoot a movie about them…”



The prophet revealed that the said politician was after the life of Kobi and that he Kobi Rana would be killed the way Kwame Owusu Ansah was killed if he, Kobi Rana, attempted to shoot the movie.



Prophet Elisha Osei Kofi later told the movie producer to release the movie anyway and that nothing would happen to him because he, the Prophet, has in the spiritual realm broken everything.



“If you drop that movie in 2020 you will die but drop it man!” the prophet told the producer.

The movie “Freedom and Justice” was banned by the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) from premiering in the cinemas after the producers had sold so many tickets.



Meanwhile, actress Kafui Danku has taken to her social media handles to vent her spleen over the ban.



Kafui Danku wrote: “After a groundbreaking trailer and 2,154 tickets sold in advance, we regret to announce the ban on the most demanded movie: Freedom and Justice. Our venues were served with letters from the Ghana Tourism Authority to stop showing the movie.



These venues were later visited, warned and locked with armed policemen. It is unfortunate, no letter was sent to us but our venues rather. We would like to apologise to all our locations for the inconveniences caused and our cherished audience for the unfortunate turn of events.



“In the past 17 years of providing you with quality entertainment, we stand for peace and customer satisfaction. We, therefore, abide by the decision of the authorities and adjourn the movie, Freedom and Justice. All tickets bought may be returned to same outlets for a refund. We will give you updates on the next schedule for the movie. Thank you for the love and patience.”



But the Ghana Tourism Authority in a statement explained that it stopped the premiere of the Freedom and Justice movie across the country because of the fear of it helping in the spread of COVID-19.

The GTA said in its statement that it was just implementing directives from the President and that it does not have anything against the movie and its content.



In his 20th address to the Nation, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo stated: “It is important to stress that our borders, by land and sea will remain closed to human traffic until further notice. Beaches, pubs, cinemas and nightclubs remain closed until further notice."



The statement from the GTA emphasised the President's position, thus: “The Ghana Tourism Authority, which is the regulatory agency mandated by law under the Tourism Act, to regulate these tourism facilities (beaches, cinemas, movie houses and nightclubs) is enforcing the directives of the President. Cinema, beach and night club operators have all been part of the ongoing stakeholder engagements with the National COVID-19 Task Force.”



Watch the video below:



