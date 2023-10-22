How a simple conversation between Kyekyeku and Ras Nene on set led to a beautiful relationship

Bismark Ofori, popularly known as Kyekyeku in the entertainment industry, shared the story of how his close friendship with fellow actor Ras Nene, affectionately called Dr. Likee, began.

Although Kyekyeku couldn't recall the exact age at which he first met Likee, he started acting at a very young age and revealed that their journey together commenced on a film set.



During an interview on The Delay Show, Kyekyeku reminisced about their first encounter, which ultimately led to the strong bond they share today.



He explained that the initial meeting occurred on a film set while they were shooting a scene. A mistake during the scene prompted a pause in filming, and it was during this break that they had their first interaction.



"I was with Director Rich in Kumasi when I met Likee," Kyekyeku recalled. "We were shooting a scene but had to pause because there was a mistake. So, when the Director instructed us to cut, he (Likee) asked me where I’m from, and I said I’m with Director Rich. Then he said he would work with me. And that was it. That conversation has been the turning point in my life," Kyekyeku added.



Before this chance encounter, Kyekyeku lived with his director under the same roof. He compared his life before and after meeting Likee, stating, "Things were okay with me, but not as they are now. I shared a room with my director at the time, sleeping on a mattress without a bed structure."



Born and raised in the Ashanti Region, Kyekyeku shared that his passion for acting developed as he discovered his creative talents.

"I was born in Obuasi," he said. "I attended school there and later moved to Bekwai. I was living with my mother's relative, while my other siblings stayed with my biological mother. I had an interest in creativity and started acting in junior high school. I had already acted in one movie before meeting Likee."



Kyekyeku has since gained recognition through his appearances in various skits and movies with Likee, propelling him into the spotlight. He expressed deep gratitude to Likee for his unwavering support and acknowledged how his life has transformed for the better.



Watch the interview below:







BB