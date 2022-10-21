0
How are we working for a dead currency? – D Black quizzes

D Black 67.png Ghanaian musician cum Businessman, D-Black

Fri, 21 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian rapper cum entrepreneur, Desmond Kwesi Blackmore popularly known as D-Black, has expressed worry about how sharply the cedi has depreciated against the United States dollar.

The current development which has triggered harsh economic conditions in the country has been of public concern among scores of netizens, including celebrities on social media.

D-Black is the latest to join the tall list of celebrities to vent about this particular issue on Twitter.

“How are we working for a dead currency? Mehnnn!! Fix this shit ! Ghana is in a mess!” he wrote in a series of posts.

Meanwhile, the cedi sells at GH¢14 to the US dollar at the forex bureaus or the retail market.

Cedi depreciation: Ghanaian celebrities lament

Several Ghanaian celebrities have complained bitterly about the hardships the country has been plagued with under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

These celebrities, who seem ‘fed up’ have lamented the depreciating cedis to the dollar, the constant fuel price hikes, and the overall hardships that everyone in the country is currently experiencing.

The likes of Yvonne Nelson, Nana Aba Anamoah, Prince David Osei, Lydia Forson, Shatta Wale, Efia Odo, Kojo Cue, Sarkodie, and many others have cried out on social media.

