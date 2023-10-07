How bathing water caused a fight between young Tagoe Sisters

Tagoe Sisters

Ghanaian Gospel musicians, Lydia Dedei Yawson Nee Tagoe and Elizabeth Korkoi Tagoe, known in showbiz as Tagoe sisters detail the last time they ever had a misunderstanding.

In an episode of McBrowns Kitchen, sighted by GhanaWeb, the duo revealed that they barely fight. However, the one time they vividly remember that happened was over a bucket of water.



The Tagoe Sisters said that this happened a long time ago, probably in the 80s when one of them used bathing water meant for her sister. The fight was one to remember because it became physical to the point where they ended up pushing each other on their beds.



"...We started fighting from the bathroom and then took it inside the room. She bathed with my water. Why would she do that?" one of the twins quizzed.



"We were in the room for a while, our mother tried to intervene by saying she had brought the Police but we were locked inside fighting. We pushed each other back and forth on our beds while our mother was beckoning us to open the door. A few moments later, we came out smiling and laughing.”

The 'Anka Matete' hitmakers added that this might have been their biggest and last fight.



See the video below:





ASS/DAG