How can Dr. Bawumia who consistently gets ‘booed’ break the 8? - Blakk Rasta quizzes

Ghanaian musician cum media personality, Blakk Rasta, has questioned the feasibility of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s presidential ambition.

According to him, it is somewhat impossible for Dr. Bawumia to fulfill his presidential aspirations when he constantly gets booed by the citizenry.



Blakk Rasta’s comments are in reaction to the latest development where some Teshie residents were captured booing and treating the Vice President with disdain at an event.



Sharing his two cents on the situation, Blakk Rasta said the consistent humiliation of Dr. Bawumia is a clear indication that Ghanaians do not want him as president.



Speaking on the UrbanBlend show on Monday, October 2, 2023, Blakk Rasta said,



“Today everywhere the Vice President goes, he goes with security men who are armed to the teeth, in fact, they are armed to the throat. They all follow him just in case people come out again and again and boo him yet this man says he wants to break the 8. They are leading him to the slaughterhouse and unknown to him, he thinks that they are leading him to a throne. Before he realizes this, he becomes the sacrificial lamb and they slaughter him and use his blood to pacify all the people that they have in fact disturbed and disrespected in this dirty, occultic party known as the NPP.

“I don’t know who advises Dr. Bawumia but whoever it is, can you not tell this party [NPP] is intentionally pushing him around to embarrass himself, and at the end of the day he has already embarrassed himself to the teeth?”.



Meanwhile, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is contesting the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearership position in the 2024 elections.



The ‘tight-fitted’ race also has Mr. Kennedy Agyapong as his closest contender.



