How can a ‘semi-illiterate’ Chairman Wontumi say nasty things about Alan? – Blakk Rasta asks

Controversial Ghanaian musician and radio personality, Blakk Rasta, has taken a swipe at the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi for making despicable comments about Alan Kyerematen for resigning from the party.

He described Chairman Wontumi as a ‘semi-illiterate’ person whose utterances are borne out of ignorance, hence, his comment about Alan Kyerematen does not speak well of the party and his personality.



The radio personality lambasted Chairman Wontumi following his directive calling on Ashanti regional NPP members to remove posters of Alan Kyerematen from the party offices because of his resignation.



Speaking on the UrbanBled show, Blakk Rasta chided Chairman Wontumi for his remarks and questioned why he would speak ill of Alan Kyerematen who has attained a lot in his educational and political career.



“The man [Alan Kyerematen] is walking away and all you can do is blackmail him. Say a lot of nasty things about him, including Chairman Wontumi, semi-illiterate. When they are speaking, they don't accompany that with even common sense.



"For them, money is equivalent to wisdom. Wontumi can carry gold from one TV station to the other, telling them how much gold he has. Yet when he opens his mouth to talk, it's pure rot,” Blakk Rasta fumed.

He also stated that he has no respect for Chairman Wontumi and Kennedy Agyapong because of their uncouth utterances in the public domain.



“These are the people who are ruling the nation. People with no wisdom, blackmailers. People who have no respect for the bigger picture of Ghana. And when I speak, I speak with authority. I don't respect these people in front of them.



"For them, money is equivalent to wisdom. They will tell you that no foolish man has ever made money. That is not true. I have a lot of idiotic fools in my village who are rich. Come, I will take you there. Idiots are those who are making money now.



"All you need is political propaganda. All you need is a gun in your hand. All you need is to go and build your muscles in a gym and follow dirty politrickcians. All you need is to become the maidservant of a dirty minister and go under their beds. You will find millions of American dollars,” peeved Blakk Rasta fumed.



