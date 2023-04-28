How can you call me Judas? - Yaw Tog to Jay Bhad

Rapper Yaw Tog

After weeks of remaining silent on the matter, Yaw Tog has finally come out to reply to a jab from his colleague, Jay Bhad.

Jay Bhad for reasons best known to him took to his Twitter page and shared a photo of the ‘Sore’ hitmaker with the caption, ‘Judas’.



The tweet got many people confused at the time wondering what Yaw Tog could have done to merit the description of someone who is a betrayer.



In response, Yaw Tog took to Twitter on Thursday, April 27, to express his view. He wrote: “How you go tell me say abi Judas like how”.

He went further to ask how the Asakaa Boys, especially, Jay Bhad, expected him to stay and continue to work with them after their first show.



Yaw Tog and Jay Bhad have reportedly been at loggerheads since collaborating on the hit track “Sore,” which also featured the Asakaa Boys, Reggie and O'Kenneth.