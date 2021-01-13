How can you chew papers in Parliament, are you a goat? – Kwaw Kese questions Carlos Ahenkorah

Ghanaian rapper, Kwaw Kese has reacted to Tema West MP’s decision to snatch ballot papers in Parliament house.

Mr Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, the Member of Parliament for Tema West Constituency was captured snatching ballot papers when Members of Parliament were voting to elect the Speaker of Ghana's 8th Parliament.



Commenting on his action in an interview with Ohemaa Woyeje on Angel FM’s ‘Y’Adwuma Nie’ program, Kwaw Kese questioned why the MP will chew papers like a goat.



As a resident of Tema West, the ‘Yakubu’ composer called on Mr Ahenkorah to apologize to them.

“Ah, how can you chew papers in Parliament, are you a goat…we demand an apology from him for disgracing us…,” he stated.



