How can you compare ‘poverty-stricken’ Ghana to Canada? - Blakk Rasta shreds Hawa Koomson

Radio personality Blakk Rasta

Controversial media personality cum musician, Blakk Rasta has lambasted Mavis Hawa Koomson, the Awutu Senya East Member of Parliament who also serves as a Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, for comparing Ghana to Canada.

According to him, Hawa Koomson's comparison of the high cost of rent in the country with that of a foreign nation like Canada is misguided. This is because the economic status of Canada is healthier than Ghana's.



He slammed Hawa Koomson for being “nonchalant and insensitive” to the plights Ghanaians are grappling with.



Speaking on the UrbanBlend show on 3FM monitored by GhanaWeb, Blakk Rasta justified why Hawa Koomson's claims that the cost of rent in Ghana is better than in other foreign countries is wrong.



"You compare a poverty-stricken country like Ghana to Canada? Go to America and find out how much KFC costs and come to Ghana and find out how much the same costs in every jurisdiction.



"They look at the income of the people. You must understand what it means to say per capita income. What amenities do you have in the area? When you go to Canada, every second, electricity is on. With a single phone call, the ambulance is there. Before you even call the police, the police will knock on your door. These are the immaculate services we have in the area,” he stated.

“So these are the people you have voted in as your MPs. Very nonchalant and at the same time very insensitive. I am sad. This is the level of low brains you have decided to go for as your representative in parliament and a minister," he added.



What Hawa Koomson said about rent rates in Ghana



In a recent interview on Onua FM's morning show 'Yɛn Nsɛmpa' with Nana Yaa Brefo and JB, the Awutu Senya East Member of Parliament urged Ghanaians to compare rent rates between Ghana and Canada.



She highlighted her recent visit to Canada, emphasizing that renting even a single room there could cost over 2,000 Canadian dollars per month, significantly more expensive than in Ghana.



"People have been complaining that rent is expensive in Ghana. They should go to Canada. For a month, you pay over 2,000 Canadian dollars. That's for a single room, not even a chamber and hall.

"Things are hard now, and there is a high cost of living everywhere, and when you compare Ghana to other countries, Ghana is doing far better," she said in Twi.



She argued that despite global economic challenges, Ghana remains comparatively affordable, attributing this to the government's efforts.



Hawa Koomson’s comment has been met with vehement criticism with some people raining insults on her for being insensitive to the challenges bedeviling Ghanaians.



