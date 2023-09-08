How can you present a 'comedian' like Bawumia as flagbearer? – Blakk Rasta jabs NPP

Ghanaian musician, Blakk Rasta and H. E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Controversial Ghanaian musician and radio personality, Blakk Rasta, has questioned the credibility of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia suggesting he is not deserving of a flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to him, Dr. Bawumia is seen as a comedian in the public domain and is subjected to ridicule due to his failed utterances in terms of the management of the Ghanaian economy.



The radio personality argues that the only way Dr. Bawumia can become the president of Ghana is to bribe almost all Ghanaians to vote for him in the 2024 general elections if he becomes the flagbearer of NPP.



Speaking on the UrbanBlend show on 3FM, on Thursday, September 7, 2023, Blakk Rasta lambasted Dr. Bawumia for allegedly paying millions of dollars to delegates to secure an emphatic victory during the special delegates conference of the NPP.



“Dr. Bawumia has no credibility in this country," said Blakk Rasta. "He is nothing but a comedian in the history of this country. Dr. Bawumia, my brother, my sister is somebody people laugh at when he walks around. The only way Dr. Bawumia can break the eight (8) is to go around bribing and paying every Ghanaian to vote for him."



“It [Dr. Bawumia bribing Ghanaians to vote for him as president] is not possible because he doesn't have that money. In small NPP elections, we were told about how much money Dr. Bawumia doled out to delegates so cheaply to buy him a position. Up till now, they [NPP] have never been able to refute that coming from their own dirty party,” Blakk Rasta fumed.

He further alleged that “5,000 American dollars were paid. The delegates, my brother, and my sister were paid. 5,000 American dollars each according to people who were there and members of the party. How can Dr.Bawumia break the 8th? It is an insult.”



The NPP has scheduled November 4, 2023, for the presidential primaries which will see four aspirants compete for the slot having secured spots during the special delegates conference.



