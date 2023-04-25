0
How celebrities are reacting to Rudebwoy Ranking’s death

Rudebwoy Ranking Rr Rudebwoy Ranking

Tue, 25 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some showbiz personalities have taken to social media platforms to mourn Rudebwoy Ranking, a Ghanaian Dancehall musician who was reported dead on April 24, 2023.

News of the demise of Rudebwoy Ranking triggered surprises amidst doubts with some fans commenting about the development on various social media platforms.

While information about his demise was scanty, Rudebwoy was said to have died in the early hours of Monday at the Ridge Hospital in Accra where he had been taken to, for treatment.

After a confirmation, some celebrities have mourned the musician and commiserated with the family of the deceased while others express disgust about what they claim to be hypocritical.

According to such critics, Rudebwoy did not receive support from industry stalwarts but is being mourned as though stakeholders supported his craft when he was alive.

Rudebwoy used to be under Bullhaus Entertainment.

His repertoires included ‘Jah Over Dem’, ‘No Drama’, ‘Yaro’, ‘Level Up’, and ‘My Time’.

Here are a few reactions.





View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ayisha Modi (@she_loves_stonebwoyb)





BB
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
