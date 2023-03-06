1
How celebrities celebrated Ghana's 66th Independence Day

Celebrities Independence Some celebrities clad in Ghana colours

Mon, 6 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

As Ghana celebrates its 66th Independence Day, many celebrities have taken to social media to express their well wishes to the country.

American comedian Michael Blackson posted a video of himself at a club with a group of friends on his Instagram page, accompanied by a message of congratulations to the country.

He wrote, "Happy 66th Independence to our motherland, Ghana ????????, the most fun and peaceful country on earth. May God bless us and give us our heart's desires."

Ghanaian socialite cum musician, Sister Deborah, also took to her Instagram account to share a heartfelt message with Ghanaians.

She said, "On this Ghana beffday, remembering the wish of the late Dr. Kwame Nkrumah of a One Africa; the United States of Africa."

Ghanaian musician, Gasmilla, shared a video of himself wishing Ghana a Happy Independence Day on his Instagram page, with a caption that read, "Happy Independence Day to Ghanaians across the world ????????"

Also, Dentaa Amoateng posted a photo of herself wearing a t-shirt with the Ghanaian flag, accompanied by the caption, "Heroes are not giant statues framed against a red sky. They are people who say "This is my community. It is my responsibility to make it better"

- Tom McCall.

“Remembering all the heroes who fought for our freedom 66 years ago, and those who continue to protect it today at all cost. Happy Independence day!#ghana."

These celebrities and many others have shown their support and appreciation for Ghana's rich history and culture on this special day.

As the country continues to grow and develop, it is clear that the world is watching and cheering Ghana on. Happy Independence Day Ghana!

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
