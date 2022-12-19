0
Menu
Entertainment

How celebrities welcomed Davido and Chioma back online months after mourning their son

Davido And Chioma Qatar9.png Davido and his wife, Chioma Rowland

Mon, 19 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It appears that Nigerian singer, Davido, has gotten his groove back as his latest post on social media captures a mood of love and excitement.

In his latest post on Instagram, months after mourning his son, Davido shared a couple of posts from his appearance in Qatar with his wife, Chioma Rowland.

In the said post, Chioma was seen fixing Davido’s outfit for his performance at the closing ceremony of the just-ended 2022 FIFA World Cup.

However, fans and colleagues all over the world could not hide their excitement after chancing on the said post which has since clocked over 1.6 million views and 220,00 comments.

Scores of individuals including celebrities from Africa and beyond flooded the comment section with messages of love and well wishes.

This would be the second time the love birds have been spotted in public since the demise of their son.

The first time was when they stepped out to support Davido’s uncle, Ademola Adeleke, during his inauguration as the Governor of Osun State.

Read the posts below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Davido (@davido)













EB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo
NDC Polls: Anita De Soso descends on 'outsiders’
I’m keen about 31st night more than Messi – Rev Owusu Bempah
Why the Rawlings’ don’t talk to me – Victor Smith details
Hannah Bissiw ‘forces’ NDC scarf on Captain Smart, calls out Onua TV for bias
Murtala Mohammed takes on Okyenhene over National Cathedral defense
Leaked tape: Asiedu Nketiah should have known better – Inusah Fuseini
You are behaving like Akufo-Addo – George Opare Addo told