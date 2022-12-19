How celebrities welcomed Davido and Chioma back online months after mourning their son

Davido and his wife, Chioma Rowland

It appears that Nigerian singer, Davido, has gotten his groove back as his latest post on social media captures a mood of love and excitement.

In his latest post on Instagram, months after mourning his son, Davido shared a couple of posts from his appearance in Qatar with his wife, Chioma Rowland.



In the said post, Chioma was seen fixing Davido’s outfit for his performance at the closing ceremony of the just-ended 2022 FIFA World Cup.



However, fans and colleagues all over the world could not hide their excitement after chancing on the said post which has since clocked over 1.6 million views and 220,00 comments.



Scores of individuals including celebrities from Africa and beyond flooded the comment section with messages of love and well wishes.



This would be the second time the love birds have been spotted in public since the demise of their son.

The first time was when they stepped out to support Davido’s uncle, Ademola Adeleke, during his inauguration as the Governor of Osun State.



Read the posts below:





















EB