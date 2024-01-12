How dare you challenge Otumfuo? - Blakk Rasta berates Chairman Wontumi

Otumfuo (left), Chairman Wontumi (midle) and Blakk Rasta (right)

Controversial media personality, Blakk Rasta, has chastised the Ashanti regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi over reports of him disrespecting the king of the Ashanti Kingdom, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

According to him, Chairman Wontumi’s remarks that tend to undermine the supremacy of Otumfuo are despicable and unacceptable considering the prestige of the Ashanti Kingdom.



He lambasted Chairman Wontumi for disrespecting Otumfuo, adding that his fame and wealth in the country should not deceive him into being engaged in a feud with the Asantehene.



Speaking on the UrbanBlend show monitored by GhanaWeb, Blakk Rasta called on the Otumfuo to deal with Chairman Wontumi whom he described as “arrogant” for him to learn a lesson from speaking against authorities.



“You cannot disrespect Asantehene [Otumfuo Osei Tutu II]. Even if he strips naked and runs around like David, respect the throne that he sits on. That kingdom is so historically powerful and bigger than Asantehene. So, if you disrespect the Asantehene, you are not only disrespecting one king, you are disrespecting all the kings that ever sat on the throne, and you are disrespecting that ancient kingdom.



"How on earth should Chairman Wontumi open his mouth because of some dirty galamsey money that he has, sit back and say that he has built his own kingdom and that you have your police, you have your military, and that Asantehene cannot order you around? It means that I will spew every kind of nonsense into your face and tell you anything that I want to. That's what it means,” he said.

He also called on President Akufo-Addo to ensure that Chairman Wontumi is brought to book over his disrespectful comments.



“Apart from Asantehene summoning the arrogant Chairman Wontumi, I call upon the president of the country [Akufo-Addo]. If he's truly the president and is in charge, you need to call this man to book."



Background



The Manhyia Palace reportedly issued a summons to Chairman Wontumi for allegedly challenging the authority of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



According to a report by Onuaonline.com, Wontumi during a sitting of the NPP parliamentary primaries vetting committee last week challenged the authority of the Asantehene.

The report said the party chairman without provocation stated that he has established his kingdom and would not hesitate to challenge the Asantehene if he disagrees on an issue with him.



“I have built my own kingdom, I have my own police and military, and I will speak my mind to Otumfuo if I disagree on an issue with him (Otumfuo)” the report quoted Wontumi as stating.



The report noted the NPP National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye, who is the chairman of the vetting committee during the said incident.



Kokosohene, Nana Kwaku Duah who was also present during the incident, is said to have taken an exception to Wontumi’s utterance.



“For you to even say those words in my presence is unacceptable, and I’m not happy about your weird and disrespectful behaviour,” Kokosohene reportedly fumed at Wontumi.

Following the incident, the Asanteman Traditional Council is said to have written to the General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Frimpong Kodua, to facilitate the appearance of Chairman Wontumi at the Manhyia Palace and explain his alleged disrespect towards Otumfuo.



In response to the claims, Chairman Wontumi urged the general public to disregard the information because there was no way he could disrespect Otumfuo insisting that "it is a calculated attempt by some elements to bring disunity between himself and Otumfuo."



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel



SB/BB