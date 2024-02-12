How do you expect to win the World Cup? - Vida Adutwumwaa questions GFA boss

Vida Adutuwmwaa is an entertainment pundit

Entertainment pundit, Vida Adutwumwaa has criticized the president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, for his "unrealistic" goal of winning the World Cup in his tenure.

While appearing on the February 10 edition of the United Showbiz show on UTV, Vida said that she was shocked when she heard the GFA boss say that his main goal was to win the World Cup during a press conference.



Vida Adutwumwaa said it felt like a subtle jab at the demonstrators who have been calling for Okraku's resignation after the Black Stars' dismal performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.



“I remember during the GFA press conference, the president of the body, Kurt Okraku said his main goal was for the Black Stars to win the World Cup. I was shocked. Where will we pass to win the cup?



“It feels like a subtle jab at the demonstrators because he’s not going to resign until he wins the World Cup,” she said.



According to her, many things needed to be improved in the sports industry in Ghana, such as the infrastructure, the training facilities, and the talent development.

“There are a few things we could work on to improve our sports industry in Ghana. Even recently, FIFA had to give us money to build sports infrastructure, but we don't know where that money has gone.



“We don't even have a training field suitable to prepare our players for the tournament. So which route are we going to use to win the cup?” she said.



“We have talents here, but foreign-based academies have to come here and set up. But those who need it, especially those with raw talent, cannot afford to register.



“So how is it that a whole GFA cannot find a way to find the young talented ones and train them over time? So let's start grooming these players from the junior level let's raise them to the level where they can win the World Cup for us,” she said.



Vida Adutwumwaa expresses shock at Kurt Okraku's ambition to win World Cup for Ghana#UnitedShowbiz pic.twitter.com/lOhCw1uzN1 — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) February 12, 2024

