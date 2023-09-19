How do you want to be president after blackmailing people? - Blakk Rasta jabs Kennedy Agyapong

Blakk Rasta and Kennedy Agyapong

Controversial radio personality, Blakk Rasta has questioned the credibility of flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Ohene Agyapong in light of his alleged blackmailing dealings.

According to him, the only way Kennedy Agyapong can become the flagbearer of the NPP is to blackmail all the other aspirants he is competing with as he does to other people.



The controversial radio personality indicated that victory for Kennedy Agyapong would see him destroying the New Patriotic Party (NPP) affecting the chances of the party winning the 2024 general elections.



Speaking on the 3FM UrbanBlend show on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, Blakk Rasta blasted Kennedy Ohene Agyapong for his public utterances with regard to blackmailing people and dared him to disclose the information if the upliftment of the nation is his priority.



“Kennedy Agyapong is the king of blackmail. Every time, 'I have your secret, you were sleeping with a certain goat in the corner. I have the pictures! I have the videos! I have the tape'. You want to be president blackmailing people, why are you not revealing this if it's important for the upliftment of the nation?



"How many people understand me? Kennedy is only good at blackmail and it's sad. What is this? All your political opponents, the only way you can bring them down is to blackmail them,” he said.

He went ahead to remark that Kennedy Agyapnong had been anointed by God to destroy the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and labeled him as a ‘master blackmailer.’



“Satan is the master blackmailer, your master is Satan. God has anointed Kennedy Agyapong to destroy this dirty, Sodom and Gomorrah party [NPP],” said Black Rasta



Kennedy Ohene Agyapong finished second after garnering 132 votes representing 14.30% in the NPP Super Delegates conference.



He will be competing with Vice President, Dr. Mahahamudu Bawumia, Francis Addai-Nimo, and Dr. Akoto Afriyie for the flagbearership position in the party's delegates' congress slated for November 2, 2023.



