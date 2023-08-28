‘How does this make sense?’ – Arnold tears into Shatta Wale over O2 Arena comment

Shatta Wale; Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo

Entertainment journalist and analyst Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo has criticised Shatta Wale for suggesting that Ghanaians will be the biggest benefactor should he perform at the O2 Arena.

According to Arnold, at events is a beneficial endeavor for artists, as it significantly contributes to their financial gains.



Shatta Wale is reported to have said “You people call me a drug addict. Why should I risk my life to fill a place for Ghanaians or the music industry?”



In his analysis on UTV’s United Showbiz monitored by GhanaWeb, Arnold found it bewildering why Shatta Wale would utter these remarks. He argued that Shatta Wale does himself good for performing at events since he smiles at his account at the end of the day.



Posing a rhetorical question, Arnold asked how it could possibly make sense for an artist to consider performing at the O2 Arena a risk to their life. He emphasized that it's an essential aspect of an artist's role and responsibility to perform and connect with their audience.



“How does this make sense?” Arnold asked. “An artiste going to fill O2 Arena; how is that a risk to your life? It is part of your functions, your mandate as an artiste to actually go out there and perform. Unless of course you’re not an artiste or you don’t believe you’re a musician.”

He continued: “A musician has revenue generation points – royalties, endorsement deals, album sales which are now streaming and most importantly, touring, playing gigs, performances. So as an artiste, to say you’re risking your life for doing a part of your job, then what’s the point?



“How are you filling it for Ghanaians? The biggest beneficiary is you Shatta Wale,” Arnold argued.



These remarks come on the back of commentaries over Nigerian musician Asake’s performance at the O2 Arena. Some have wondered why Ghanaian acts have not been able to achieve this feat as a section of the public mocks Ghanaian artistes.



Although some say the comparison is necessary, others have different opinions. Some have called for an end to it while others have maintained that it is healthy for the industry.



