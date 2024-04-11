How 'doggy style' helps to destress one’s partner

Men are mostly known to be stress relievers in terms of sex.

However, a certified sex and family therapist, Princessa Aggrey, has detailed ways women can use sex positions to help relieve their partners from stress.



She emphasized the doggy style as one of the best stress relievers and advised women to adopt and engage in it whenever they want to help their partners feel less stressed.



Speaking on GhanaWeb’s Moans & Cuddles with Patricia Rockson Hammond, she narrated how it should be done.



“If you notice that your man is distressed and you want to make love to him, please don’t do the missionary position. Just do the doggy position. You turn over and tilt your waist down. When you tilt your waist down, the butt will come up like a butterfly and it’s going to make your waist slimmer to the eye,” she said.



She further stated that there are times some women may experience discomfort when practising the doggy style and suggested ways to avoid such pain.



“If you notice you are having a bit of pain around where he would penetrate, please put the pillow to your lower abdomen and hold on to it; bend and then tilt. When he sees it, the vagina will be in full glare, looking like a rose flower that is blooming. The man holds on to them as he goes. You will find out that when he tilts his head backwards and closes his eyes, he rams into the woman, rises to the woman, and the stress is being exerted,” she added.

The benefits of period sex and reasons why men should frequently have sex are some of the issues that were discussed on the show.



Watch the interview below:











ED/BB