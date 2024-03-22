How eating 'beans and gari' with my sons helped me bond with them – Akrobeto explains

Actor and TV presenter, Akwasi Boadi, popularly known as 'Akrobeto'

Ghanaian comic actor, Akwasi Boadi, popularly known as 'Akrobeto', has opened up on how he was able to bond with his children after years of neglect.

According to the Real News show host, he realized he did not have time for his sons and the financial capacity to shower them with gifts so this compelled him to explore other ways to bond with them.



Touching on some of the ways by which he was able to bond with his children, Akrobeto said he started spending time with them over meals.



Akrobeto, who was reacting to Duncan Williams’ claim that his biggest failure is not bonding with his kids, said Gari and beans did the magic for him.

The comic actor established that he and his kids often visited a popular beans and gari (Gob3) spot, to enjoy themselves.



“I wasn’t rich by then but I realized I had no connection with my sons. So I started drawing them closer. What built the relationship was our constant eating of gobe (beans) together,” he said on The Real News show.



