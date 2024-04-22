How economic hardship compelled Dr. Grace Boadu’s boyfriend to shut down his television station

Pastor Kingsley Gyamfi with the late Dr. Grace Boadu

Pastor Kinglsey Gyamfi who was the partner of the late CEO of Gracelift Herbal Clinic, Dr. Grace Boadu, has shared details on why he decided to close down his television station that helps him manage his ministry.

According to him, when the value of the dollar surged at some point in time, it affected his finances. This made him decide to cease operations for some time.



The pastor noted that, apart from the economic reason, he also realized that his ministry thrived without a television station.



Speaking on The Delay Show and monitored by GhanaWeb, Kingsley stated, “I own a television station - Kings TV. It’s not operating at the moment. It got to a point where the dollar rate was too high. I realized that the financial investment was huge. Also, when I speak in church, the members show up in their numbers, so I didn’t see its major impact on helping my ministry.



"I have shut it down at the moment, but the equipment is intact. The office is located in Kumasi. I will resume operations at the right time,” he told Deloris Frimpong Manso when asked about the status of his television station.

Watch the video below:







SB/BB