How fans inappropriately touched Akuapem Poloo on stage

Actress, Akuapem Poloo

When actress Akuapem Poloo took the stage at Frank Nero's Shakara Live Concert in Manso Datano, she went wild and consequently had her buttocks grabbed by a section of the crowd.

The popular actress who doubles as a singer is known for pulling off surprises and stunts. Poloo has been lowkey for some months after converting to Islam back in August.



Her latest performance witnessed some men at the outdoor event grabbing her butt after she willingly threw it back to the wild crowd. Many have wondered what might have influenced Poloo's actions.



In the video published by blogger Alex Charming, the 'Wa Bo Ka' singer gave her fans an energetic performance when she graced the stage.



There have been cases of entertainers walking off stage in instances where fans touched them inappropriately, however, Poloo, seemed to be okay with the move despite the condemnation.



Watch the video below:





