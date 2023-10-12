How far with Nogokpo and Bishop Agyinasare issue? - OB Amponsah asks

Comedian, OB Amponsah

Back in July, a controversy erupted, and its events left many Ghanaians holding their breath for a while. Three months on, Ghanaian comedian OB Amponsah is asking a question that perhaps is on everyone’s mind.

Recall pastor and founder of Perez Chapel International, Bishop Charles Agyinasare, was caught in the crosshairs of the Nogokpo township in the Volta Region over comments he made at a conference.



A video recording of his submission captured him saying, “Nogokpo is the demonic headquarters of the Volta Region.”



The statement drew the wrath of the elders of the township. Archbishop Agyinasare was then given a 14-day ultimatum to report to the town and render a sincere apology or face the consequences. The directive, however, was never honoured.



OB Amponsah, who is currently in the United States on a tour, took to his Facebook handle on October 11 to inquire about the aftermath of the controversy.



He posted “I will ask regardless. You guys already know I'm not in Ghana at the moment. How far with the Nogokpo and Bishop Agyin issue?”



The post drew laughter from many of his followers, with some asking him to keep silent while others echoed his concern. The Nogokpo and Bishop Agyin issue still remains unresolved, leaving some Ghanaians curious about the path it may take in the near future.





